Santa uses robot to virtually visit Bronson Children’s Hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids at Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo got a special visit from Santa this year using the latest technology.

The hospital used its new robot allowing Santa and Mrs. Claus to go room to room and visit the patients virtually.

Wendy Kellogg, a child life specialist, was part of the team that helped arrange virtual visits on Dec. 16 with Santa and Mrs. Claus and about two dozen children.

“It was really exciting to see the smiles that it brought. Certainly, kids are getting very comfortable with screens. I think to them, it was pretty close to having Santa there in person,” Kellogg said.

The Bronson Health Foundation provided the robot’s funding for remote learning, but the hospital staff realized it could also get a strong signal to the North Pole.

Santa and Mrs. Claus use a robot to visit kids at Bronson Children’s Hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. (Courtesy of Bronson Healthcare)

“The kids were able to talk directly to them and share some of their wishes and Mr. and Mrs. Clause were able to spread a bit of holiday cheer to them right there face to face, or I should say screen to screen,” Kellogg said.

The robot is on wheels with an iPad attached to the top. It was very popular with the staff as well as the children.

“This is going to catch anybody’s attention when it comes rolling by or rolling into your room,” Kellogg said.

The kids and their parents were still able to get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus this year but did not seem to mind the photos were not taken in person.

“This year has been challenging for everybody in so many ways but even more so for kids and families experiencing medical situations, so for them to be still able to have something as normal as a Santa visit just brought so much joy to them,” Kellogg said.

The hospital is looking for other guests who can visit the hospital using the robot as well.