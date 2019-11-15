Santa Claus is coming to Kalamazoo for Saturday parade

The 56th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade made its way through downtown Kalamazoo on Nov. 11, 2017.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is getting an early visit from Santa for the annual Holiday Parade on Saturday.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., starting at the Bronson Healthcare Parking Lot on Lovell Street. It will move west to Westnedge Avenue, then turn onto Michigan Avenue, go as far as Pitcher Street, and then return to Lovell.

The News 8 Daybreak team will appear in the parade, with anchors Casey Jones and Teresa Weakley singing carols.

Immediately after the parade, you can stop by WOOD TV8’s downtown Kalamazoo studio in the Comerica Building on Rose Street to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, then enjoy milk and cookies. The event ends at 2:30 p.m.

—

Online:

Holiday parade