S. Burdick break leads to water advisory in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Homes and businesses on a Kalamazoo thoroughfare are under a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break.

The city says its crews are working on repairing the busted pipe on South Burdick Street. The consequential loss of water pressure has led to a precautionary boil water advisory for the following areas:

South Burdick Street – From Lake Street (northern boundary) to West Emerson Street (southern boundary), west side of the street. This does not include the southwest corner of South Burdick Street and Lake Street.

– From Lake Street (northern boundary) to West Emerson Street (southern boundary), west side of the street. This does not include the southwest corner of South Burdick Street and Lake Street. West Stockbridge Avenue – Only the northwest corner of West Stockbridge Avenue and South Burdick Street.

– Only the northwest corner of West Stockbridge Avenue and South Burdick Street. Balch Street – From South Burdick Street (eastern boundary) to South Park Street (western boundary), north side of the street.

– From South Burdick Street (eastern boundary) to South Park Street (western boundary), north side of the street. South Park Street (at West Crosstown Parkway) – Only the northeast corner of South Park Street and Balch Street.

Residents are encouraged to boil their tap water for two minutes before drinking it or using it for food preparation.

The city says the advisory is only a precaution as they wait for test results to determine if any bacteria made it into the water system.

Kalamazoo officials expect the advisory to be lifted by Aug. 2.