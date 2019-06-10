Runway work pauses Kzoo-BC airport flights

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — You won’t be flying out of the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport this month.

As of Monday, the airport closed most commercial air traffic as it prepares to repave runway 17/35. According to the airport, the runway was last redone in 1988.

The renovation is expected to cost $5 million. Officials say 90% of the funding will come from a federal airport improvement program. The state of Michigan will cover 5% and the airport itself will pay the remaining 5%.

The project is expected to be finished by June 26. The airport encouraged travelers to work with their airline or travel partners when booking flights for the next few weeks.