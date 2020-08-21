Roof partially collapses in Kzoo house fire

Crews battle house fire on Prospect Street in Kalamazoo on Aug. 21, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kalamazoo.

The blaze started around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Prospect Street just south of West Main Street.

The home’s roof partially collapsed, and firefighters were still actively fighting the blaze for at least 45 minutes.

West Main Street in Kalamazoo is shut down right by the hill west of downtown.

Additional information was not immediately available, including if anyone was injured. News 8 has a crew on the scene to learn more details.