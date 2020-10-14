Robbery suspect arrested after 11-mile chase, crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An armed robbery suspect is in custody after leading authorities on an 11-mile chase then crashing in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 1:30 a.m. officers were called for a report of an armed robbery at a business on Sprinkle Road near I-94. An employee told officers the suspect was armed with a weapon, demanded merchandise then drove away.

A short time later, the Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a second armed robbery with matching suspect description.

Authorities were able to find the suspect vehicle. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect drove away.

The 11-mile chase ended when the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle on Hawley Street near the intersection of North Street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood, according to KDPS.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.