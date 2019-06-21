Roads remain closed in Kzoo after flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several roads in Kalamazoo remained closed Friday morning, a day after heavy rains caused flooding and downed trees.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid eight roadways Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, only one of those roads remained underwater: Sunvalley Drive north of Angling Road.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades, do not move any road closure barricades and not drive through standing water.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen says approximately 4 inches of rain fell on the Kalamazoo area Wednesday night into Thursday, flooding numerous roads. Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium was also underwater, but the flooding had receded by Thursday afternoon.