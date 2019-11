The scene of the crash on West Main Street in Kalamazoo. (Nov. 11, 2019)

KALMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Township Police Department say a road in Kalamazoo is closed Monday in both directions due to a car crash.

They say West Main Street is closed between Fletcher Avenue and Pinehurst Boulevard.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department and the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department are on scene as of around 8 p.m.

Authorities say they will provide more information when it’s available. They will also will provide an update when the road is open.