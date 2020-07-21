Road closed in Kalamazoo after water main break

Crews working to fix a water main break in Kalamazoo on July 21, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has caused significant damage to a road in Kalamazoo, public safety officials say.

The water main break happened on South Pitcher Street between Lovell Street and South Street.

Police say the road is unsafe to drive on and are asking the public to avoid that area as crews work to fix the issue. Traffic going north on South Pitcher Street is being routed onto Lovell Street. Traffic going south on South Pitcher Street is being routed onto South Street.

Officials estimate the road will be closed for about 12 hours.