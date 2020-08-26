Richland man charged with child porn possession

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of having child pornography material in Richland has been charged.

Anthony Hotchkiss, 35, was arraigned on Monday. He’s been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and use of a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip included images of child sexually abusive material, troopers say.

Investigators were able to find the home in Richland where the suspect was living. After conducting a search warrant and an interview at the suspect’s home, it was confirmed that the material belonged to Hotchkiss who was arrested.

MSP’s Internet Crimes unit is encouraging parents to talk to their kids and family members about internet safety. Resources to help keep children safe online can be found on NCMEC’s website and on MSP’s Internet Crimes’ website.

Information on possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to the NCMEC’s CyberTipline at 1.800.THE.LOST.