Reward offered to find bank robber who fired shots

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect in connection to an armed robbery at the OMNI Community Credit Union in Kalamazoo Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the man who fired shots while robbing a Kalamazoo credit union last week.

OMNI Community Credit Union is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The credit union on Cork Street near Cameron Street was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 by a hooded and masked man. Authorities say he fired two shots — though no one was hurt — and made off with cash.

Authorities previously released a composite sketch of the suspect and a surveillance image from inside the bank. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A surveillance image shows the suspect in an armed robbery of OMNI Community Credit Union in Kalamazoo. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Anyone who knows who the robber is should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.