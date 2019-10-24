Rare gonorrhea infections confirmed in Kzoo Co.

A microscopic view of the bacteria that cause gonorrhea. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County health officials say they are investigating 11 cases of a serious and rare complication of a gonorrhea infection.

Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department says there are 10 confirmed instances and one possible case of Disseminated gonococcal infection, which can happen following a sexually transmitted gonorrhea infection and often requires hospitalization.

Symptoms may include fevers, chills, joint pain, stiffness and swelling. It can also cause infections in joints and internal organs. Patients may or may not have the symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease, according to health officials.

“Gonorrhea infection that spreads to joints and internal organs is a rare but serious infection that may require hospitalization, IV antibiotics and surgery. We urge community members to protect themselves from this preventable infection through safe sex practices, including using condoms,” said Dr. William Nettleton, medical director of Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department in a news release.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider.

Health officials are urging people to protect themselves from DGI and other sexually transmitted diseases through safe sex practices, including using condoms.