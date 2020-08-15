Proud Boys, counter-protesters clash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A far-right group and counter-protesters clashed in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.

The confrontation started just before 2 p.m. on E. Water and N. Edwards streets.

The Proud Boys, a white nationalist group, were there for a planned rally. In response to publicity about the event, counter-protesters staged their own event in the area. When the Proud Boys arrived a confrontation ensued in the streets.

Most of the activity has moved back to the original spot where confrontation between the Proud Boys and counter-protesters began—Water and Edwards streets. I have personally seen one arrest; the man was loaded into a van closer to Rose and Michigan. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/IyZwqYokwr — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

Some engaged in fist fighting before police arrived in the area and ordered the crowds gathered to disperse.

“Once we establish that civil unrest that’s when there’s that police line,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Vernon Coakley.

(Language warning) Far-right group Proud Boys and counter-protesters meet in downtown Kalamazoo. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/0ECnOXibke — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

Coakley said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

Police in riot gear have given a five-minute warning to clear the area until they start arresting people near East Water and Edwards streets. The Proud Boys have largely cleared out, overwhelmed by counter-protesters. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/EVN8K0diHY — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

Protesters are still at the scene, but it appears they have mostly cleared out. News 8 has a crew monitoring the situation.