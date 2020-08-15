Proud Boys, counter-protesters clash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A far-right group and counter-protesters clashed in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
The confrontation started just before 2 p.m. on E. Water and N. Edwards streets.
The Proud Boys, a white nationalist group, were there for a planned rally. In response to publicity about the event, counter-protesters staged their own event in the area. When the Proud Boys arrived a confrontation ensued in the streets.
Some engaged in fist fighting before police arrived in the area and ordered the crowds gathered to disperse.
“Once we establish that civil unrest that’s when there’s that police line,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Vernon Coakley.
Coakley said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.
Protesters are still at the scene, but it appears they have mostly cleared out. News 8 has a crew monitoring the situation.