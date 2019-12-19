Protesters mark Trump, Pence visit to Battle Creek

Protesters gathered to speak out against the president and his polices the day of his rally in Battle Creek and the impeachment vote. (Dec. 18, 2019)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Not everyone gave a warm welcome to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday in Battle Creek.

“It’s just the lies,” Gus Stockel said. “Tired of the lies. Tired of the drinking the Kool-Aid.”

Stockel was one of several protesters gathered at Battle Creek’s Monument Park to speak out against the president and his policies.

They carried signs urging impeachment and questioning policy. One suggested he cheats at golf.

The protesters eventually marched down Michigan Avenue to the Kellogg Arena, the site of the Trump Campaign’s “Merry Christmas” rally.

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan Democratic Party leaders added to the discord over the president and vice president’s visit.

“I’m here to turn Michigan and Calhoun County blue,” Bedford Township Supervisor Rande Johnson said.

They spoke out against the administration’s health care policy and called out the president for failing to bring jobs to Battle Creek.

That, despite numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing the jobless rate in Battle Creek was at 5.4% on inauguration day in 2017.

It was at 3.5% this past October.

“What we’re seeing when we’re talking to voters all over Calhoun County, all over the state, is that while there may be jobs, there aren’t enough jobs,” Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said. “And there aren’t jobs that will actually pay the bills. There aren’t jobs that will cover the cost of prescription drugs and health care. People need more than one job to make ends meet and I’d like an economy where everybody can have one job to take care of their family and do the work they need to do.”

Barnes also reacted to the impeachment debate.

“We’ve got our own Trump removal plan,” she said. “It’s going to come into effect in November 2020. I think that the base supporters of the president, who don’t seem to recognize when a president has broken the law, when he’s obstructed justice, they aren’t going to move. But the people of Michigan will see through all of that.”