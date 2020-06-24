3 face manslaughter charges in Kalamazoo youth home death

Watch the prosecutor’s 5 p.m. live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County prosecutor has charged three people with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old who was held down by several staffers at a youth home.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting on Wednesday described Cornelius Fredericks’ death as a “tragedy beyond description” as he announced multiple charges against three people:

Michael Joshua Mosley of Battle Creek faces charges of homicide-involuntary manslaughter for restraining Fredericks, a 15-year felony; and two counts of second-degree child abuse, both 10-year felonies.

Zachary Raul Salise of Lansing faces charges of homicide-involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree child abuse for restraining Fredericks.

Heather Newton-McLogan of Kalamazoo faces charges homicide-involuntary manslaughter. She allegedly failed to seek medical care for Frederick in a timely manner. She also faces a second-degree child abuse charge.

The defendants are expected to turn themselves in for arraignment, though Getting did not know precisely when that would be.

Getting said he gave the case priority, assigning three assistant prosecutors to go through reports and watch video to “move forward as quickly as possible” with charges.

This is a breaking update. Earlier:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting is providing an update on the investigation into the death of a 16-year-old who was held down by several youth home staffers.

Cornelius Fredericks died at the hospital May 1, two days after he was restrained and then suffered cardiac arrest at Lakeside Academy on Oakland Drive north of West Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo.

Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo. (May 1, 2020)

The medical examiner who performed an autopsy ruled Fredericks’ death was a homicide and that the cause of death was complications of restraint asphyxia.

“Restrained on the ground in a supine position by multiple people,” the examiner wrote in the section of the death certificate reserved for describing how the injury happened.

Fredericks’ estate has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lakeside, which houses and educates young people with behavioral challenges, including youth in foster care and juvenile justice programs.

A state investigation into Fredericks’ death shows that on April 29, up to seven staff members held him down for about 12 minutes after he threw food in the cafeteria April 29 and then refused to stop. Fredericks ultimately went limp, then started foaming at the mouth and nose, state documents say. It was another 12 minutes before anyone started CPR or called 911.

The state has ruled the restraint wrongful, ended its contract with Lakeside Academy, moved all the kids out, suspended Lakeside’s license and is working to permanently revoke it.

Ten people were ultimately fired from Lakeside for how they handled the situation.