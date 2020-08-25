Prominent Kalamazoo pastor faces felony child sex abuse charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Felony charges have been issued against a well-known Kalamazoo pastor who’s been accused of paying teens for sex.

Rev. Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland has been charged with 11 felony counts involving sexual assaults with children.

Strickland faces four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15, three counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of human trafficking of a minor.

Strickland, pastor of Second Baptists Church, has denied all allegations against him in the past.

According to police, Strickland has not turned himself in yet but is expected to this week.

Strickland’s attorney Mike Hills released a brief statement to News 8 Monday night.

“We are aware of the charges and are making arrangements to surrender Pastor Strickland as soon as possible,” Hills said.

His wife Jazmonique has also been implicated in the case but has not been charged as of Monday night. She has also previously denied all allegations.

News 8’s Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.