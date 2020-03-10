Prom dresses needed for giveaway event in Kzoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Comerica Bank and the Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo are teaming up to make sure every teen girl in the Kalamazoo-area can have a prom dress.

“At Comerica Bank, we are always looking for unique opportunities to help in our communities. In southeast Michigan, we started this initiative about three years ago and collected 4,500 dresses. We wanted to bring that to the west side of the state,” said John Porterfield, regional president of Comerica Bank.

Until March 20, people can donate new or gently used prom dresses and accessories at one of these Comerica locations:

Comerica will donate the dresses to the Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo, a nonprofit that coordinates an annual, one-day event that provides free prom dresses and accessories to high schoolers in need.

The dress giveaway is scheduled for 2:30-7 p.m. March 27 at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Program and Training Center at 601 W. Maple St., Kalamazoo.

“As a business (bridal shop) owner, I see the importance of big life moments,” said Adrienne Wissner, founder of the Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo. “I see how it helps their confidence and I want that for every girl, no matter what her financial circumstances might be.”

Wissner noted bridesmaids dresses can be appropriate for prom as well. Event organizers ask all dresses to be in good condition. She added that plus-sizes dresses are in high demand.

More information about the event can be found online.

