Prison for Kzoo man caught with stolen checks, gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man authorities say stole mail, checkbooks, credit cards, IDs and a weapon is heading back to prison.

A federal judge recently sentenced 33-year-old Immanuel Bradley to 6.5 years in prison for possessing stolen mail and a stolen gun.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says in October, Kalamazoo officers responding to the report of a stolen car found Bradley with a backpack full of stolen mail, including checkbooks. In a search of his home, officers found a garbage bag filled with more stolen checks, driver’s licenses, passports, Social Security cards and credit cards, the U.S. attorney said. Authorities also recovered a loaded magazine for an AR-15-style semiautomatic assault rifle.

Four months later, Birge says Bradley fought with Kalamazoo officers during a shoplifting incident. Bradley escaped from the store and led officers on a chase, running into the home of a woman, who ran and alerted police. After a standoff, he was arrested without further incident.

Detectives determined Bradley hid a pistol in the checkout aisle during the shoplifting incident. He insisted he bought the weapon, but the person the gun was registered to said she never sold it to him, according to the U.S. attorney.

Birge says the judge who sentenced Bradley to prison considered criminal history and the fact that the most recent crimes happened only a few months after Bradley was released from state supervision.