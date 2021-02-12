President Joe Biden to visit Pfizer in Portage next week

US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, February 11, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Pfizer’s plant in Portage, where COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured, next week.

This will be Biden’s first visit to Michigan as president.

The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken confirmed to News 8 Biden would be visiting, though he did not know precisely what day to expect him. It’s also not yet known who may accompany the president or whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may join him. She visited the Pfizer plant this week to see how the vaccines are being made.

Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. will secure 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine — both from Pfizer and Moderna — by July, enough vaccinate 300 million people.

Also Thursday, representatives from Pfizer told the Michigan Senate Committee on Health Policy and Human Services that the company expected to be able to fulfill its contract with the federal government for 200 million doses by the end of May, two months ahead of schedule.