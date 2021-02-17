President Biden’s Portage visit rescheduled

US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, February 11, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden’s visit to the Pfizer facility in Portage has been postponed by a day, the White House said Wednesday night.

Biden was originally expected to visit West Michigan on Thursday. His trip has been rescheduled for Friday due to inclement weather that’s expected in Washington.

The president is planning to tour Pfizer’s Portage facility, which is manufacturing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the country. He is also planning to meet with employees who are helping produce the vaccine.

The time of the president’s arrival has not yet been released.

Biden’s trip will be his first to the state since taking office.