Prescription drugs stolen from Albion pharmacy

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a large amount of prescription drugs was stolen from a Calhoun County pharmacy.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said authorities were called shortly 9 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary at the Albion HomeTown Pharmacy on N Clark Street near E Michigan Street.

Sometime overnight the front door was breached, the alarm was disabled and the vault was cut open, according to a CCSD news release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect or suspects were able to get away with a large amount of prescription medicine.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

