Preparations underway in Battle Creek for Trump rally

A Trump/Pence bus prepares to take Vice President Mike Pence on a tour of West Michigan on Dec. 4, 2019.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials are getting ready for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Battle Creek Wednesday.

More than 10,000 people are expected to visit the city for Trump’s Merry Christmas rally at Kellogg Arena. It’s scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission.

Drivers are advised to use the city’s interactive parking map. Some lots are available all day, but others are only available after 3 p.m. or as late as 5 p.m.

Attendees who have a handicapped placard or license plate can park at the former Kmart, located at Capital Avenue SW and Dickman Road. Shuttle services will be available starting at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday as well as a ride back to the parking lot.

Parking restrictions begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday and expand as it gets closer to the event.

City leaders are expecting the number of people will exceed the arena’s capacity. Festival Market Square will be used as an overflow area for people who cannot get inside.

Heaters, portable toilets and at least one food truck are expected to be placed at the Festival Market Square.

While Trump is visiting Michigan, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching the president.

SECURITY AT KELLOGG ARENA

City officials said the following items are not allowed in the arena:

Aerosols and spray containers

Alcoholic beverages

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Appliances

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and other bags larger than 12”x14”x5”

Balloons and balls

Banners, signs, and placards, and supports for signs/placards

Chairs

Coolers

E-cigarettes

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind, including fireworks

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Tents and similar structures

Toy guns

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons of any kind, including firearms

Any other item that may pose a threat to the security of the event, as determined by, and at the discretion of the security screeners.