Portage woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in toddler’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the March death of a little girl she was babysitting.

On Thursday, Tranaya Spencer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 2-year-old Royalty Regina Mae Hooper-Houston as well as third-degree child abuse.

It’s in connection to a March 13 incident at an apartment on Dove Court off of Milham Avenue near Oakland Drive in Portage.

An undated courtesy photo of Royalty Hooper-Houston.

According to court records, Spencer was babysitting Royalty; her boyfriend was a father figure to the girl.

The reports say Royalty was swaddled in a blanket with clothes knotted around it to keep it from opening. Spencer told investigators she put the girl down for a nap on the floor and when she tried to wake her a few hours earlier, she was unresponsive. Spencer said she rushed Royalty into the shower to tried to revive her and in the process hit her head against the wall more than once.

When emergency responders got there around 4 p.m., they found Royalty unconscious on the bathroom floor. Records show her temperature was 106 degrees. They started CPR and rushed her to the hospital.

Royalty died March 17 at the hospital.

A medical examiner determined the cause of death was multiple injuries, including asphyxia, and ruled the death a homicide.

Spencer is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2021.