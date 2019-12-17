Portage student suspended after threatening video

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage Central High School student posted a “racist and threatening” video on social media that was shared to other students and throughout Southwest Michigan.

The student used racial slurs and threatening language, while pointing a gun at the camera.

The student was suspended from school Monday in connection to the social media post, the Kalamazoo Gazette says.

The high school tweeted a statement from the principle saying the school strongly condemns the behavior.

Statement for Release – 12/16/19 pic.twitter.com/VdFIgI7QJ2 — Portage Central (@PortageCentral) December 16, 2019

“We strongly condemn this behavior and the use of these words in all situations. And we are deeply sorry for the hurt that they have caused in our community. We are grateful that so many students and community members reached out to us quickly so that we could respond immediately,” the school said in the statement.

The school says they are working closely with the Portage Police Department.