Portage Public Schools apologizes for slavery lesson

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Public Schools issued an apology Thursday after an online social studies lesson on slavery.

The lesson, assigned last week, asked 8th grade students to calculate the economic impact of slavery by putting a dollar amount on people.

The school district says the lesson “was intended to teach an atrocity of slavery and the history of white culture devaluing humans, but it did not do that.”

Portage schools says the lesson was not appropriate and was removed on Monday. Students were given credit without needing to complete the assignment.

“This recent event has reemphasised for us the work we have yet to do. It would be easy for us to say that this lesson was not intended to do harm. We realize that doesn’t matter,” Superintendent Mark Bielang said in a statement. “It pains me to know that we may have caused harm through our teaching. I am deeply sorry. As a district and as individuals we commit to doing the difficult work we need to do to be better.”

During the 2018-19 school year, an equity issues team was started at Portage Public Schools. The work continued this school year, but some training was delayed due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The district says it is reviewing the entire lesson unit and will learn and grow from the situation.