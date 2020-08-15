Portage police investigate suspicious infant death

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage authorities say they are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death of a 14-month-old girl.

Emergency personnel responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 6100 block of Condor Court for reports of an unresponsive infant.

The infant was taken to the hospital and died the next morning, police say.

Investigators say the autopsy results haven’t been released, but the death is considered to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

