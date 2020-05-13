Closings & Delays
Portage officers identify body found in retention pond

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the body found in a retention pond in Kalamazoo County as 62-year-old Scott David McGee of Portage.

His body was found after officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to the Lowe’s on S. Westnedge Avenue near Kilgore Road in Portage.

McGee was found face down in the pond on the east side of the property along Westnedge Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

As of Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

