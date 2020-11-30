Portage Northern grad behind No. 1 song in America

In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, 24KGOLDN, left, and Iann Dior perform “Mood”at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Music fans around the country know him as KBeaZy. To his family and friends in his hometown of Kalamazoo, he’s Keegan Christopher Bach.

The 19-year old Portage Northern graduate produced the No. 1 song in America right now, “Mood” by 24kGoldn.

“It feels good. It (hitting No. 1) was definitely my No. 1 goal ever since I started producing,” Bach told News 8 in a Zoom interview Monday.

Bach said he started producing music near the end of his freshman year of high school and sold his first beat by the end of his sophomore year for $50.

“I was about to actually apply for a job to teach tennis lessons at the YMCA and the week I applied for that, I sold a beat for $300 and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sell beats. I don’t need to do this.’ Thankfully the timing worked out, I guess,” Bach said.

Bach said his interest in rap music began in fifth grade.

“I’m not like instrumentally talented in terms of I can’t actually play an instrument. But like I can tell you what sounds good on an instrument and I can tell you what to play on an instrument,” Bach said.

Bach lives in Los Angeles now and hopes to keep building on his music career.

“I am only 19 so I guess now I just got to like keep doing it. I’ve got to get more No. 1s, more No. 1s, more No. 1s, more No. 1s,” he said. “I just want to make music that people enjoy so hopefully I can keep doing that for a long time.”