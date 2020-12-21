Portage man charged in death of infant

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to the August death of an infant in Portage, police say.

Jacob Britton Emmendorfer, 27, of Portage, was arrested Friday and charged Monday with open murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree child abuse.

On Aug. 12, 14-month-old Meilani Hart was found unresponsive at an apartment on Condor Court near West Milham Avenue. She was taken to the hospital and died the next morning.

The Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child’s death as a homicide.

Police say Emmendorfer is the child’s mother’s estranged boyfriend.

Emmendorfer was denied bond.

