Portage K-9 officer has died

Portage Department of Public Safety Officer Jordan Wentworth and K-9 Officer Zorro. (Portage Department of Public Safety via Facebook)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A K-9 officer with the Portage Department of Public Safety has died.

K-9 Zorro died Thursday night from a sudden non-duty illness. He served at the Portage Department of Public Safety for three years, according to the department.

The department is asking residents to keep Zorro’s partner Officer Jordan Wentworth in their thoughts and prayers.

In the Facebook post, the department went on to thank the staff at VCA Southwest Michigan Animal Emergency as well as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Western Michigan University Police Department for their help with Zorro’s ceremonial final call of service.