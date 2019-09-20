Portage house destroyed in explosive fire

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating an explosive fire that destroyed a house in Portage Friday.

It happened around 5 a.m. at 7511 Montego Bay near P Avenue and Sprinkle Road, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said neighbors reported multiple explosions were heard around the time of the fire. Everyone inside house were able to get out after hearing an explosion and smoke alarms sounded.

When firefighters arrived, they found large flames at the front of the house. They were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes. The house is believed to be a total loss.

There were no reports injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.