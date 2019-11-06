Portage FedEx distribution center to create over 750 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new FedEx distribution center, know as Project Spartan, is planned to come to Portage, local officials told News 8. The new distribution center will create over 750 jobs.

According to county documents about the project, the project will redevelop a vacant property on Portage Road near Lansing Avenue and will be on 40-acres of land. The reconstruction will cost an estimated $15 to $20 million to complete.

The project brings an opportunity of both salary and hourly wages for employees. Also, the company could potentially hire 158 additional contracted employees to work at the distribution center.

The project is being funded by a private investment of about $25,000 and another estimated $15,000 – $20,000 personal property investment.

The project has an estimated construction time of 12 months and is planned to be completed in the fall of 2020.

The project will be discussed at the Kalamazoo County Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. News 8 will have a crew at the meeting and will have updates on the project Wednesday night.