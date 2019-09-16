Portage DPS: Missing girl, 14, needs medication

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say a teen who ran away late last week may be without her medication.

Makaileigh Jo Soltis, 14, is about 5-foot-1 and 230 pounds with shoulder-length red-orange hair, brown plastic glasses and a birthmark on her neck. Authorities say she takes several medications and may not have it with her.

Anyone who sees Makaileigh or knows where she may be is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

She was reported missing after her mother found her gone from her bedroom Friday morning. She had last seen her daughter the night before.