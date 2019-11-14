Police: Toddler shot, injured in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A toddler was injured when he was somehow shot with his father’s gun in Battle Creek, police say.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Battle Creek Avenue near Washington Avenue.

Battle Creek Police Department Sgt. Todd Elliott told News 8 the 2-year-old was shot once in the buttock, with the bullet entering through his front right hip. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Elliott said the father told police that before the shooting, he had been playing a game in the living room while his son was sleeping in the bedroom. He got up to use the restroom and as he was returning to the living room, he heard a pop. His son then ran up to him holding the injury.

The father took the boy to the hospital.

Police said they found the gun on the couch with the safety off.

Elliott said it’s possible the father could face charges, though BCPD’s investigation is ongoing. The father holds a valid concealed pistol license.