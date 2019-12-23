Police: Man shot in Kalamazoo, teen in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen is in custody after a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday that sent a man to the hospital.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Princeton Avenue near Norway Avenue.

They say the suspect, a 17-year-old of Kalamazoo, shot at a home several time and shot a 19-year-old man of Kalamazoo.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses on the scene were able to provide the suspect’s description to police and told them which direction he was headed.

Officers found the armed suspect who ran a short distance from them. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The teen is at the Kalamazoo County Jail as of Sunday evening on related assault and weapon offenses, police say.

They say they were also able to seize the stolen handgun that was used in the shooting.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.