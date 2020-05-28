Closings & Delays
Police: Suspects stole from Kzoo cellphone store

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

>>Above is surveillance video provided by police<<

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for four suspects in a Kalamazoo cellphone store theft.

It happened just after noon May 21 at the T-Mobile store in the 300 block of Drake Road near Main Street.

Two males and one female went into the store and stole numerous phones that were on display. A woman was waiting in a gray Honda HR-V for them, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police say the suspects didn’t use any weapons.

One of the suspects is described as a male between the ages of 16 to 20, about 5 foot 6 inches tall, thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a surgical mask.

The other male suspect is described as black, between the ages of 16 to 20 and about 5 foot 6 inches tall. He was wearing all dark clothes and a surgical mask.

One of the female suspects is black, between the ages of 16 to 20, about 5 foot, 6 inches tall. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with shoulder-length braids and a surgical mask.

The other female suspect is described as white, between the ages of 16 to 20 with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white fitted t-shirt and blue jeans. She remained in the rear of the vehicle during the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

