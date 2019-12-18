Closings & Delays
Police seek woman for passing counterfeit money

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The woman police are looking for in connection to counterfeit money in Marshall. (Courtesy of the Marshall Police Department)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Marshall Police Department is looking for a woman who has been reported of attempting to use counterfeit money at businesses.

Authorities say they’ve received multiple reports of the woman trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills.

They also want to alert businesses of the reports they’ve received.

Police have not said where she has attempted to use the counterfeit bills.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding the woman’s identity or the incidents to call dispatch at 269.781.0911 or 911.

