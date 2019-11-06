Police seek suspects in Portage park vandalism

Surveillance images from the Portage Department of Public Safety show one of two suspects in vandalism discovered at Westfield Park. (Portage MI Police & Fire/Facebook)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Portage are hoping surveillance photos will lead them to two people suspected of vandalizing Westfield Park.

The Portage Department of Public Safety posted the photos on their Facebook page Tuesday, acknowledging that the quality “isn’t the greatest,” but hoping someone would recognize any of the people pictured.

Surveillance images from the Portage Department of Public Safety show one of two suspects in vandalism discovered at Westfield Park. (Portage MI Police & Fire/Facebook)

Surveillance images from the Portage Department of Public Safety show one of two suspects in vandalism discovered at Westfield Park. (Portage MI Police & Fire/Facebook)

Investigators believe they may be behind graffiti uncovered at the park.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects is encouraged to call Portage detectives at 269.329.4567 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.