Police seek suspect in attempted robbery at BC donut shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who tried to rob a donut shop in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department said authorities received the report around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday of an attempted robbery at the Sweetwater’s Donut Mill on Capital Avenue near the intersection of Beckley Road.

The suspect tried to rob the shop with what turned out to be a BB gun. When the suspect left, one of the two employees called 911, according to police.

After searching the area with a K-9 unit, the suspect was not found. He was last seen wearing a white hat, dark-colored hoodie, black face mask and white shoes.

There were no reports of injuries and no cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3338.