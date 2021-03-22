Police seek missing Battle Creek man with dementia

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Battle Creek are asking for help in finding a man who they believe may be in danger.

Vernon Clark Bennett, 69, went missing. Battle Creek police say he has dementia and is insulin dependent.

Vernon has been described as a white man who is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 240 pounds. He has dark gray hair, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a green flannel coat, a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, blue Sketcher tennis shoes and a Veteran Affairs baseball cap with an American flag on it.

Police have not yet provided a picture of Bennett.

They say he is driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country with a Michigan handicap placard that reads G7832.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calhoun County dispatch at 911 or 269.781.0911.