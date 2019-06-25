Police seek armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday at a business in the 900 block of W. Michigan Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect told an employee he had a gun, but no gun was seen. The suspect was able to get away with undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a man with scruffy facial hair and neck tattoos. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat with colorful embroidery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

