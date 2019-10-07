Police seek 2 suspects after armed home invasion near WMU

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

KDPS responded to a victim shot in the leg.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed home invasion in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue near Western Michigan University’s main campus.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the victim was forced into his house at gunpoint by two suspects. The suspects then held the victim at gunpoint while they stole several items.

The suspects are described as two men with skinny builds in their late 20s to early 30s. They drove away in a light green SUV, according to KDPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

