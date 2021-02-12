Police search wooded area in Portage near missing couple’s home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are conducting a search in Portage just a few miles away from the home of a couple who went missing last week.

The search is centered in a wooded area near Angling Road where it turns into Vanderbilt Avenue, just east of US-131. That section of Angling Road has been temporarily shut down. A Kalamazoo forensics crime lab vehicle is at the scene.

News 8 reached out to Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold about the search Friday afternoon.

“We are continuing to work on the Johnson case… nothing new to report at this time,” he said.

Gary and Laura Johnson have been missing since Feb. 3. When police went to the couple’s home on Romence Road in Portage on Tuesday, they say they found “signs of violence,” though they wouldn’t clarify what exactly those signs were.

Two days later, police still can’t find a reasonable explanation for where the pair may be. Their son, Nick Johnson, has been arrested on unrelated weapons charges. Police are treating him as a person of interest in his parents’ disappearance.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates this afternoon.