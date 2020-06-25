Police search for suspects in Kzoo gas station shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Kalamazoo Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Shell gas station at the intersection of W Michigan and S Westnedge avenues, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Investigators believe two men got into an argument then pulled out guns and shots were fired. The suspects and an unidentified woman left the scene in their vehicles.

There were no reports of injuries.

KDPS released photos and videos of the suspects and suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.