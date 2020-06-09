Police search for suspect in Kalamazoo shooting

Officers on the scene of a shooting in Kalamazoo in the 100 block of W Frank Street. (June 9, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a suspect in a shooting after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Frank Street near North Burdick Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Witnesses were able to provide information and evidence for police to identify a suspect. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers say they’re searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.