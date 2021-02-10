Police search for missing Portage couple

Police outside the home of Gary and Laura Johnson in Portage on Feb. 9, 2021.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Portage couple.

The Portage Department of Public Safety is searching for Gary and Laura Johnson who live on Romence Road west of the Oakland Drive interchange.

Authorities were contacted by Gary Johnson’s employer after he did not log on for work in a few days. Officers went to their house for a welfare check but the couple wasn’t inside. Investigators found “signs of violence” when searching the house, according to a PDPS news release.

Police told News 8 that both of the their vehicles have been located.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.