Police search for missing Battle Creek woman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Battle Creek woman.

The Battle Creek Police Department said Melissa “Missy” Sue Skutt was last seen at her house early Wednesday morning. Her phone was turned off and nobody has been able to contact her.

She is described as around 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Skutt was last seen wearing a royal blue short sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans. She left her house in a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Michigan license plate 2KYM32.

An undated courtesy photo of Melissa “Missy” Sue Skutt’s vehicle. (Battle Creek Police Department)

Police said she regularly attends Catholic Mass at Battle Creek and Augusta area churches.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Calhoun County dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Battle Creek police at 269.966.3322.