Police search for driver who crashed into Kzoo liquor store

Authorities investigate after a car crashed into the Kilgore Party Store in Kalamazoo Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who crashed into a liquor store in Kalamazoo Friday.

It happened at the Kilgore Party Store located on Kilgore Road near the intersection of Sprinkle Road.

Police told News 8 that someone drove through the glass doors and left the scene. There are no reports of injuries and nothing was stolen.

The crash left a hole building. The Kalamazoo fire marshal is inspecting the structural integrity of the building.

Police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.