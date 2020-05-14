Police release video of person of interest in Portage assault

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Portage have released a video of a person of interest in the assault of a woman jogger on the Bicentennial Park trail.

The attack happened on Wednesday around 5:50 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

They say a woman was jogging between Garden Lane and Romence Road when she heard a noise coming from the woods. Initially, she thought it was a deer but then noticed the noise was footsteps.

The jogger then ran under the bridge at Romence Road, but was grabbed from behind by a white man in his mid 20s to 30s. The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a pocket knife, police say. He was also described as 6 feet tall, thin build, medium light brown hair with a goatee and wearing jeans.

Portage Police say the suspect grabbed the woman by the arm. She screamed and fought back before being pushed to the ground.

The victim was able to run away and call police from a nearby gas station on the corner of South Westnedge Avenue and Romence Road, PDPS says.

A K-9 with the Kalamazoo Department of Puiblic Safety responded to the scene to assist officers. The K-9 trace went for a short period of time but wasn’t successful.

After the incident, police say patrolling was increased in the area for the public’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.