FBI releases sketch of Kzoo credit union robber

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect in connection to an armed robbery at the OMNI Community Credit Union in Kalamazoo Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI has released a composite sketch of a man who fired two shots while robbing a credit union in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the OMNI Community Credit Union on the 1600 block of East Cork Street near the corner of Cameron Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect fired two shots with a handgun in the credit union. No one was hurt.

Authorities said the robber took an unknown amount of cash before running from the scene. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A surveillance image shows the suspect in an armed robbery of OMNI Community Credit Union in Kalamazoo. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

He is described as in his 30s, around 6-foot with a slender build. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black pants, gloves and his face covered by a black and red bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.